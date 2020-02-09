2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Upgraded at William Blair

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was upgraded by stock analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TWOU. BidaskClub upgraded 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on 2U from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on 2U from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.77.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. 2U has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $80.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.58.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.32. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The business had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. 2U’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 2U will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in 2U by 965.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 57,854 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in 2U during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 2U during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,321,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in 2U by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in 2U during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

