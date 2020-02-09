$30.90 Million in Sales Expected for Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will post sales of $30.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.80 million to $33.70 million. Ballard Power Systems reported sales of $28.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year sales of $95.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.30 million to $98.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $135.30 million, with estimates ranging from $134.70 million to $136.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ballard Power Systems.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLDP. ValuEngine downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.75. 3,691,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,698,177. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,312,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 155,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,048,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 35,133 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 415,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 101,320 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 357,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 322,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 70,067 shares during the period. 4.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.