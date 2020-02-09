$397.42 Million in Sales Expected for Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) to announce sales of $397.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $396.00 million and the highest is $398.96 million. Atlassian posted sales of $309.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atlassian.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 17.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEAM. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 15,271 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,279. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $99.77 and a 1 year high of $153.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.32, a PEG ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.04.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

See Also: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlassian (TEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.