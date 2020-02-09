3DCoin (3DC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13.00

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last seven days, 3DCoin has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. 3DCoin has a total market cap of $464,225.00 and $13.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 3DCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 3DCoin alerts:

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000256 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About 3DCoin

3DCoin Coin Trading

3DCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 3DCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 3DCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 3DCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 3DCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.