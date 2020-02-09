459,797 Shares in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 459,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,555,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.10% of TechnipFMC as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 924,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,315,000 after acquiring an additional 22,553 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 1,249.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 219,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 203,052 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,764,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,207,000 after acquiring an additional 409,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth $505,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Olivier Piou acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $58,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,470. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $302,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TechnipFMC PLC has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut TechnipFMC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bernstein Bank cut TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut TechnipFMC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.12.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

