5,451 Shares in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,010,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,351,000 after acquiring an additional 141,975 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 3.5% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 692,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,753,000 after acquiring an additional 23,196 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 450,445 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.16. LiveRamp Holdings has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $63.23.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $43,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,497.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $728,449.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,195.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,737 shares of company stock valued at $867,200. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RAMP. First Analysis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine downgraded LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on LiveRamp from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. LiveRamp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

