$58.45 Million in Sales Expected for Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) will post $58.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beigene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.70 million and the lowest is $58.20 million. Beigene reported sales of $58.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Beigene will report full year sales of $388.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $229.00 million to $433.67 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $407.91 million, with estimates ranging from $302.51 million to $522.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Beigene.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($5.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.56) by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $50.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.43 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 53.11% and a negative net margin of 192.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.53) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BGNE shares. UBS Group cut shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $215.00 price target on shares of Beigene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Beigene in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Beigene in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.97. The company had a trading volume of 190,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,929. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.03. Beigene has a one year low of $113.01 and a one year high of $210.35.

In other Beigene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $256,035.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,784,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 8,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $1,643,908.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,460,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,204,719.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,263 shares of company stock worth $17,297,929 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Beigene by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,447,000 after purchasing an additional 88,827 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beigene during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,856,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Beigene by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 41,488 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Beigene by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,875,000 after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beigene by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 210,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,943,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

