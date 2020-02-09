$58.45 Million in Sales Expected for Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) will post $58.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beigene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.70 million and the lowest is $58.20 million. Beigene reported sales of $58.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Beigene will report full year sales of $388.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $229.00 million to $433.67 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $407.91 million, with estimates ranging from $302.51 million to $522.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Beigene.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($5.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.56) by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $50.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.43 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 53.11% and a negative net margin of 192.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.53) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BGNE shares. UBS Group cut shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $215.00 price target on shares of Beigene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Beigene in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Beigene in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.97. The company had a trading volume of 190,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,929. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.03. Beigene has a one year low of $113.01 and a one year high of $210.35.

In other Beigene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $256,035.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,784,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 8,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $1,643,908.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,460,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,204,719.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,263 shares of company stock worth $17,297,929 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Beigene by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,447,000 after purchasing an additional 88,827 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beigene during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,856,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Beigene by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 41,488 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Beigene by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,875,000 after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beigene by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 210,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,943,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beigene (BGNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit