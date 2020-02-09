A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $8.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.98. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.60 million, a P/E ratio of 42.10 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile
Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.