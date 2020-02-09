A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $8.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.98. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.60 million, a P/E ratio of 42.10 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints.

