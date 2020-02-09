Achain (ACT) Price Up 28% This Week

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Achain has a market cap of $8.24 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, CoinEgg, Huobi and Koinex. In the last week, Achain has traded up 28% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Achain

Achain’s genesis date was June 25th, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 955,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com

Achain Coin Trading

Achain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Indodax, Cobinhood, Koinex, CoinEgg, Coinnest, OOOBTC, Bitinka, Huobi, Kucoin, HitBTC, Bitbns and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

