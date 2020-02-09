Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Shares Down 6.6%

Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s stock price fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.54, 2,111,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 2,648,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Achieve Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.23). On average, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences Inc will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 165,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 35,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.