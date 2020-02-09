Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

ADAP traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $4.08. 392,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,344,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.47.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini purchased 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $5,025,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Noble sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $1,401,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,323 shares of company stock worth $1,447,506 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21,372.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21,372 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 45,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 11.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,049,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 210,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

