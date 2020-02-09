Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $340.17.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total transaction of $5,565,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $901,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,793 shares of company stock worth $21,169,089. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Adobe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,071 shares of the software company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in Adobe by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,607 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $366.09. 2,092,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.55. Adobe has a 52-week low of $249.10 and a 52-week high of $374.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.02, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.