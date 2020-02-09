Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Increased by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.4% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 81,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at $46,376,961. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,365,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,874,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,156 shares of company stock valued at $10,687,343. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $51.50) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.79.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.73. The company had a trading volume of 53,107,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,159,336. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.77, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.