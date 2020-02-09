Advanced Technology Coin Price Hits $0.0041 (ARC)

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. Advanced Technology Coin has a market cap of $115,314.00 and approximately $341.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Advanced Technology Coin has traded up 65.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Profile

ARC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,323,220 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main . The official website for Advanced Technology Coin is arcticcoin.org

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Trading

Advanced Technology Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Technology Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Advanced Technology Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

