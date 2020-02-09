AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,709 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,864,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,313,000 after acquiring an additional 834,790 shares during the period. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at $2,512,857,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AFLAC by 8.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,437,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,808,000 after purchasing an additional 502,273 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in AFLAC by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,793,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,597,000 after purchasing an additional 810,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AFLAC by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,092,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,600,000 after purchasing an additional 32,403 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AFLAC alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In related news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $100,681.00. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,243,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,414 shares in the company, valued at $6,394,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.93. 2,341,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,802. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.62 and a 200 day moving average of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $47.68 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.