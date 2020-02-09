AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-5.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.26 billion.AGCO also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 5.00-5.20 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AGCO from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AGCO from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. OTR Global downgraded AGCO to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised AGCO from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AGCO from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.85.

AGCO traded down $2.24 on Friday, hitting $66.85. 730,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,576. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. AGCO has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $81.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

