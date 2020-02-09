AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.00-5.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.2-9.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.28 billion.AGCO also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.00-5.20 EPS.

Shares of AGCO opened at $66.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AGCO has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $81.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). AGCO had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Several analysts have commented on AGCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on AGCO from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AGCO from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on AGCO from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AGCO from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGCO presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.85.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

