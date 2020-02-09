AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.00-5.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.2-9.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.28 billion.AGCO also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.00-5.20 EPS.
Shares of AGCO opened at $66.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AGCO has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $81.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00.
AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). AGCO had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have commented on AGCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on AGCO from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AGCO from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on AGCO from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AGCO from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGCO presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.85.
AGCO Company Profile
AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.
