AirSwap (AST) Price Tops $0.0239 on Exchanges

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. AirSwap has a market cap of $3.59 million and $3.82 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AirSwap has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar. One AirSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.0239 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, IDEX, AirSwap and Radar Relay.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AirSwap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $350.13 or 0.03458104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009889 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00236068 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00033901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00137522 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002690 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io

AirSwap Token Trading

AirSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, Liqui, Radar Relay, Gatecoin, Huobi, AirSwap, Binance and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AirSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AirSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.