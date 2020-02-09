Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $7.40 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Insiders have sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock worth $258,657 in the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter worth $44,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 26.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.25. 301,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,082. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 11.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Akoustis Technologies has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $9.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,791.55% and a negative return on equity of 98.09%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

