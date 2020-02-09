Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.38.

Several analysts have recently commented on AGI shares. ValuEngine raised Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

NYSE:AGI traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,809,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,079. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.04. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -152.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.09. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $7.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 113.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 32.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

