Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Acquired by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 131.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,850,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 563.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 673,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,705,000 after acquiring an additional 571,753 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,566,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 442.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,134,000 after acquiring an additional 265,595 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 11,705.0% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 141,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alaska Air Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

NYSE ALK traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $63.96. 1,338,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.91. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.39 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Alaska Air Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.81%.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

