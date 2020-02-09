Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) PT Raised to $15.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Howard Weil downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC set a $14.30 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.13.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

AQN opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.55. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,049.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. 43.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.