Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) PT Raised to $15.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Howard Weil downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC set a $14.30 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.13.
AQN opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.55. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,049.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. 43.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.
