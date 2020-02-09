Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Expected to Announce Earnings of $8.86 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) to post earnings of $8.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alleghany’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $8.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $9.47. Alleghany reported earnings of ($4.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 303.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Alleghany will report full year earnings of $38.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.95 to $39.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $45.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $45.25 to $46.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alleghany.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $665.00.

Shares of Y traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $819.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,533. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.92 and a beta of 0.57. Alleghany has a 1-year low of $600.23 and a 1-year high of $828.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $802.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $773.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

