Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:APYRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.19% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Friday. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

APYRF traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.20. 3,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,425. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a one year low of $35.26 and a one year high of $42.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.56.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.