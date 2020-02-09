Almeela Trading Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (KZE)

Almeela (CURRENCY:KZE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last week, Almeela has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Almeela token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0997 or 0.00000989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX. Almeela has a market cap of $372,392.00 and $413.00 worth of Almeela was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Almeela Token Profile

KZE is a token. Almeela’s total supply is 8,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,733,419 tokens. Almeela’s official Twitter account is @almeelatoken . Almeela’s official website is www.almeela.com

Almeela Token Trading

Almeela can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Almeela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Almeela should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Almeela using one of the exchanges listed above.

