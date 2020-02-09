Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $1,700.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target (up previously from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,521.84.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $3.14 on Friday, hitting $1,479.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,418,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,878. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,500.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,416.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,286.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,017.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $332,028,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,228,229,000 after acquiring an additional 219,447 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $224,201,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 651,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $872,823,000 after acquiring an additional 132,306 shares in the last quarter. 33.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

