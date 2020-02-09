Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Position Raised by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.19.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,138,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,814,782. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.93. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

