American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Sold by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 329.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 85,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 65,800 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 365,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,283 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 14,707 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 787,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,062,000 after acquiring an additional 244,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Alonzo A. J. J. Strickland sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $27,099.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 246,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $535,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,817,764.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,900 shares of company stock worth $1,039,104. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

NYSE:AEL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.20. 392,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,320. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average is $26.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $33.57.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $1.56. The company had revenue of $643.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.01 million. American Equity Investment Life’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

