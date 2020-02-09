Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Position Boosted by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 837.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,534 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.1% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,210,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 70,098 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 759,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 585,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,109,000 after purchasing an additional 39,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 25.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,043,000 after purchasing an additional 65,620 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.90.

AMP opened at $175.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.86. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

