Ampleforth Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.83 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Ampleforth token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00010011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and $213,437.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00039111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $587.90 or 0.05816040 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023680 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00128137 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00039464 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003088 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth is a token. It launched on June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 8,095,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,817,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org

Ampleforth Token Trading

Ampleforth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.