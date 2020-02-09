Amur Minerals (LON:AMC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.05

Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.05 and traded as low as $1.65. Amur Minerals shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 4,060,479 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 million and a P/E ratio of -4.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.05.

About Amur Minerals (LON:AMC)

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, locates, evaluates, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal asset is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

