Analysts Anticipate Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Beacon Roofing Supply posted earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Beacon Roofing Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BECN has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James cut Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

Shares of BECN stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.86. The company had a trading volume of 423,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day moving average is $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.01.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $174,408.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,701.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Frost bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,332.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,532,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,986,000 after buying an additional 932,084 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,159,000 after buying an additional 29,451 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 379,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after buying an additional 64,985 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

