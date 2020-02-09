Analysts Anticipate Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) to Announce $2.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.70 and the highest is $2.91. Best Buy reported earnings per share of $2.72 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBY. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.05.

NYSE BBY traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,987,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,676. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.12. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $58.15 and a 1-year high of $91.83.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $90,930.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 1,106,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $89,243,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock valued at $169,112,718 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 426,709 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $29,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,179,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,648,000 after purchasing an additional 772,762 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 113,772 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 37.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,087 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 32,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

