Analysts Anticipate Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2020

Analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the highest is ($0.46). Kala Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.75) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.57). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on KALA. ValuEngine raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

KALA stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.56. 485,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,993. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $237.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 148.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

