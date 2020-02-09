Analysts Anticipate Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to Post $1.01 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) will announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.04. Phillips 66 Partners posted earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.09 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 52.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS.

PSXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on Phillips 66 Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.17 per share, with a total value of $101,958.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,648.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. MHI Funds LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 1,099.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PSXP opened at $61.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.81. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1-year low of $47.34 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.59%.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

