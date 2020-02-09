Analysts Anticipate Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) to Post ($0.16) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $6.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.16) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Seelos Therapeutics an industry rank of 74 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark began coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Seelos Therapeutics from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of SEEL stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.89. 1,801,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,912. Seelos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEEL. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $451,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 122,086 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 412.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 82,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 66,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 41,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.