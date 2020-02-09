Analysts Anticipate Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Upwork’s earnings. Upwork reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

UPWK has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Upwork to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, First Analysis initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other Upwork news, SVP Han-Shen Yuan sold 9,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $114,936.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $634,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,976,163.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,864 over the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Upwork by 349.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Upwork by 22.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Upwork by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPWK traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,281,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,537. Upwork has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -64.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

