Analysts Anticipate Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $394.83 Million

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2020

Analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will announce $394.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $404.10 million and the lowest is $377.80 million. Welbilt posted sales of $406.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Welbilt.

WBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Welbilt in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Welbilt from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Welbilt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Welbilt in the first quarter worth approximately $988,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Welbilt by 11.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Welbilt during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Welbilt by 16.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Welbilt by 30.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBT traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42. Welbilt has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.57.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

