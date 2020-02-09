Analysts Expect Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) Will Post Earnings of -$1.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) to announce earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.10) and the highest is ($0.94). Assembly Biosciences posted earnings of ($1.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($3.07). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.13) to ($3.26). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 52.83% and a negative net margin of 647.72%.

ASMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $74.00 target price on Assembly Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

ASMB stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.40. 418,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,111. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.68. Assembly Biosciences has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $25.07.

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Sybil Papkoff sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $30,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at $481,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 33,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $826,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 2,084.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 23.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 8.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 107.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 18,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

