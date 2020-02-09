Analysts Expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) to post sales of $4.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.93 million and the highest is $9.90 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 140.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $38.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.50 million to $43.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.24 million, with estimates ranging from $4.82 million to $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.16% and a negative return on equity of 169.38%. The company had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.83% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.32. 4,298,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $9.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.46. The company has a market cap of $443.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

