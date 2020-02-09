Analysts Expect Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) to Post $1.54 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) will announce $1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.56. Edwards Lifesciences posted earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year earnings of $6.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $6.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on EW shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.33.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.14, for a total transaction of $605,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,154.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total transaction of $5,538,383.00. Insiders have sold 128,222 shares of company stock worth $29,963,163 over the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.1% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,517. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.84. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $165.69 and a one year high of $247.64. The company has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

