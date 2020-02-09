Analysts Set Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) Target Price at €45.50

Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €44.83 ($52.13).

1COV has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

ETR 1COV traded down €0.47 ($0.55) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €38.15 ($44.36). The company had a trading volume of 1,468,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €40.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €42.29. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a fifty-two week high of €55.78 ($64.86).

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

