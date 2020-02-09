Analysts Set Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) PT at $34.00

Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley set a $33.00 price target on Stoneridge and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Stoneridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 279.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SRI opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $34.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

