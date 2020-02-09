ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Given “Hold” Rating at Nomura

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Nomura in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Nomura’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

NASDAQ ANGI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.27. 3,041,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,541. ANGI Homeservices has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $18.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 118.16 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. ANGI Homeservices’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 429,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $83,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 421,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,798.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,950 shares of company stock valued at $328,331. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 171,900.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 332.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 16,981 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 126.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

