Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.89

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.89 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Apollo Global Management has increased its dividend by an average of 24.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Apollo Global Management has a dividend payout ratio of 133.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Apollo Global Management to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 124.9%.

Shares of APO stock opened at $47.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.56. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $27.69 and a 1-year high of $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.78.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $448.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.11 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 49.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. Analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $183,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 140,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $6,594,857.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

