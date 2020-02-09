Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Cut to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Apollo Investment from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut Apollo Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Apollo Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Apollo Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a sector perform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.40.

Apollo Investment stock opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Apollo Investment has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $18.33. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.64.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $68.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.45%.

In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 2,499 shares of Apollo Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $42,932.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,299.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINV. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 29,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 8,534 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

