Appreciate Group (LON:APP) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP) shares rose 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 63 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 61.50 ($0.81), approximately 151,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.78).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Appreciate Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $114.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 58.84.

Appreciate Group (LON:APP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX (0.56) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Appreciate Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.41%.

In other news, insider Laura Carstensen purchased 35,000 shares of Appreciate Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £17,150 ($22,559.85).

About Appreciate Group (LON:APP)

Appreciate Group plc provides prepaid gift cards, multi-retailer vouchers, and digital rewards services to corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company is involved in Christmas savings business, which offers vouchers, prepaid cards, and gifts in time for Christmas; and Love2shop Business Services that provides reward solutions, including multi-retailer vouchers and prepaid cards, single store vouchers and cards, gift experiences, holidays, and travel solutions.

