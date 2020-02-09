Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter worth about $357,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 309.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.94.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $513,590.00. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV opened at $87.13 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $63.36 and a 1-year high of $99.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.73 and a 200 day moving average of $88.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Aptiv’s payout ratio is 18.33%.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

