Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABUS. B. Riley increased their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JMP Securities raised Arbutus Biopharma from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arbutus Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.69.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Shares of ABUS stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $198.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $4.75.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 2,416.39% and a negative return on equity of 298.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 710.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 34,005 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 10,628.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 43,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 42,940 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 75.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 152,714 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 66.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 643,955 shares during the period. 30.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.