Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) to report $1.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the highest is $1.11 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $8.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 87.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $804.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $804.40 million to $804.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.24 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $4.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arena Pharmaceuticals.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 68.29% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business’s revenue was down 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Wood & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

In other news, Director Randall E. Woods sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $142,339.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,307.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 4,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $202,981.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 84,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.30. 361,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 21.90 and a current ratio of 21.90. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.72. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $64.48.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

